MediciNova reports positive mid-stage results on MS candidate MN-166 but no disability data; shares down 3% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) slips 3% premarket on light volume following a bearish reversal last Thursday when it announced results from a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The study met the primary endpoints of safety and a statistically significant reduction in the rate of progression of whole brain atrophy but investors apparently are keen to see the disability data.

The company says the analysis of the clinical endpoints by the NeuroNEXT network is "ongoing."

