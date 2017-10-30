Century Aluminum -5% as J.P. Morgan downgrades on cost headwinds

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) -5.4% premarket after J.P. Morgan downgrades the shares to Neutral from Overweight with a Street-low $14.50 price target, cut from $22, on anticipated headwinds from higher alumina prices.

Analyst Michael Gambardella says CENX faces a “significant margin squeeze” starting in Q1 2018 and continuing for the next few quarters, and expects alumina prices to ease later in 2018.

JPM lowers its EPS estimate for the company for FY 2017 to $0.36 from $0.58 and for 2018 to $0.88 from $1.98.