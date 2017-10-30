Skechers defends itself against 'frivolous' lawsuit

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) calls allegations of misstatements made in shareholder class actions as "frivolous and malicious."

The company faces a legal action brought by the Steamfitters Local 449 Pension Plan on behalf of itself and other shareholders who purchased Skechers stock during a five-month period in 2015.

"These lawsuits are frivolous, coming two years after the fact and immediately after we reported a new quarterly sales record for the third quarter of 2017," notes CFO David Weinberg.

SKX -1.12% premarket to $32.57.

