Microsoft and Chevron announce Azure partnership

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announce a multi-year partnership based on the Azure cloud platform.

Chevron will use Azure as its primary cloud as it works to digitize its oil fields and utilize new technologies to increase sales and minimize losses.

The partnership includes tech and innovation collaborations along with employee cross-training.

Microsoft Azure held second place in the cloud infrastructure services market in Q2 with a 13.8% market share, according to Canalys. Amazon Web Services took first place with 30.3%.

