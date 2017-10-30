Stocks off to sluggish start following Friday's rally

Stocks open mostly lower following Friday's record finish, marked by hefty early losses for Dow components General Motors and Merck; S&P and Dow -0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.1% , France's CAC flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.7% .

In the U.S., most of the 11 S&P industry groups are lower but techs ( +0.2% ) have exhibited relative strength following Friday's monster rally.

GM opens -2.2% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell, and Advanced Micro Devices -4.8% as Morgan Stanley warns that demand for cryptocurrency mining chips will be cut in half.

In other corporate news, CalAtlantic +22.4% after agreeing to be acquired by Lennar for $9.3B in a stock and cash deal, while Dow component Merck opens -4.8% on news late Friday that the company withdrew its European application for its Keytruda lung cancer drug.

U.S. Treasury prices moved higher following data on U.S. personal income and spending, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down 3 bps at 2.39% while the two-year yield is flat at 1.59%.