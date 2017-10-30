Variety: ABC seeking up to $2.6M for Oscars-show ads

Despite Oscar ratings flagging over the past few years, ABC TV (NYSE:DIS) is looking for as much as $2.6M for advertising on the 2018 telecast, Variety reports.

The broadcaster is closing in on a sell-out of its commercial inventory, according to the report, and is looking for more creative and significant sponsorship opportunities.

Recently 30-second spots have gone for $1.8M-$2.2M.

While viewership for the show -- last year at 34.4M, vs. 2014's 43.7M -- has slipped, big-ticket events like the Oscars are getting increasingly difficult for advertisers to find, Brian Steinberg notes, and a top limit on ad time gives the included advertisers a better chance to stand out.