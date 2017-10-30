INSYS creates $150M reserve for potential liability exposure over Subsys marketing; shares halted

INSYS Therapeutics (INSY) has accrued $150M to cover what it estimates as its minimum liability exposure over five years related to the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into its marketing of opioid pain med Subsys (fentanyl).

It says the $150M is the minimum amount that management has determined a willingness to settle the matter. The DOJ has not yet accepted an offer of settlement and the eventual amount may be higher than what has been reserved.

Trading is currently suspended.

Update: The company says it received a "series of questions" from Nasdaq on Friday to which it has submitted responses.