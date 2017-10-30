Education sector jolted by merger news

The education sector received a jolt this morning with the announcement of a merger between Capella Education (CPLA +31.7% ) and Strayer Education (STRA +8.5% ).

Strayer shareholder will own about 52% of the combined company, while Capella holders will control around 48%. The new name of the beefier education company will be Strategic Education. The merger is expected to achieve annual cost savings of approximately $50M within 18 months of closing.

Other names in the sector to watch include Career Education (CECO +0.7% ), Adtalem Global Education (ATGE +1.9% ), Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), American Public Education (APEI -0.5% ), Laureate Education (LAUR +0.1% ) and Lincoln Educational Services (LINC).

