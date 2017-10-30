Bloomberg: PetroChina still not a buy after losing $800B in market value

Ten years after PetroChina (PTR +2% ) peaked on its first trading day in Shanghai, the Chinese state-owned energy producer has lost ~$800B in market value, making it the world’s biggest-ever wipeout of shareholder wealth, and it may get worse, if the average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg proves correct.

PTR has been pummeled by the Chinese government’s move away from a commodity intensive development model and its attempts to crack down on speculative manias, oil’s 44% plunge over the last 10 years and Pres. Xi's plans to promote electric vehicles; it does not help that shares trade at 36x estimated 12-month earnings, a 53% premium vs. global peers.

But on Hong Kong’s exchange, where PTR first listed in April 2000, stockholders have enjoyed strong long-term gains, as the company’s H shares have returned ~735% since their debut.

PTR today reported Q3 net income of 4.69B yuan ($706M), well behind a J.P. Morgan forecast of 7.57B yuan.