First Data down nearly 5% amid continuing struggles for GBS unit

Q3 adjusted net income of $373M was up 20% Y/Y, and EPS of $0.40 was up 18%, and inline with forecasts.

Q3 total segment EVITDA of $787M was up 5% on an organic constant currency basis. BTIG bull Mark Palmer says this topped consensus of $785M, and his own forecast o $779M.

As for the turnaround of the North American Global Business Solutions (GBS) unit, revenues there fell 3% Y/Y, partly thanks to beneficial items in Q3 a year ago, and partly a decline in revenue from bank JVs, which has been an ongoing struggle, says Palmer.

Instead, it was strong growth in the Global Financial Solutions (GFS) and Network and Security Solutions (NSS) that drove the small EBITDA beat.

He reiterates his Buy rating and $23 price target.

Investors this morning are taking something off the table after a strong run higher, with First Data (NYSE:FDC) lower by 4.7% to $18.07.

