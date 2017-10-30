Sharp drop for Iconix after losing DanskinNow selling channel

Iconix Brand Group (ICON -21.8% ) sinks after announcing that the DanskinNow brand will no longer be sold at Walmart.

The company expects royalty revenue for the Danskin brand to decline approximately $15.5M in 2018 due to the Wal-Mart decision.

Due to certain developments, including the transition of the Danskin brand, Iconix now forecasts that it is "unlikely" be in compliance with certain financial debt covenants in 2018.

As a result, Iconix says it recently engaged in discussions with its lenders to provide relief under its financial debt covenants and entered into an amendment of its senior secured term loan facility.

Source: Press Release