Mutual fund cash falls to all-time low

"A decade of financial repression has turned cash into trash," says INTL FCStone's Vincent Deluard, commenting on his firm's finding that mutual funds are holding only 3.3% of assets in cash.

Meanwhile, money market funds as a percent of long-term assets have fallen to 17% - also an all-time low.

Deluard: "There are a lot of fully-invested bears out there. There is not much sidelines cash left to push stocks higher."

A separate Citigroup study from a couple of months back finds institutional cash at just 2.25% of assets - easily the lowest since the start of the great bull market in 2009.