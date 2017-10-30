Global Blood's voxelotor shows significant treatment benefit in SCD patient with severe anemia; shares ahead 11%

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT +10.9% ) is up on modestly higher volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results for GBT440 (voxelotor) in a patient with sickle cell disease (SCD) who had severe transfusion-refractory anemia and was ineligible to participate in the HOPE study, treated instead under compassionate use guidelines. The data were presented at the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Annual National Convention in Atlanta, GA.

The severely ill SCD patient had severe anaemia that did not respond to transfusion due to red cell antibodies that developed from earlier transfusions. He also had moderate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that required supplemental oxygen therapy, recurrent and frequent pain episodes, extreme fatigue and clinical depression.

After receiving 900 mg of oral voxelotor once daily for 1 - 2 weeks, the patient experienced an improvement in pain, fatigue and overall mental health. His hemoglobin levels quickly rose to ~1.5 g/dL above baseline with an sustained increase of 1 - 1.5 g/dL over 66 weeks. Blood oxygen saturation improved on standard walk test to a point where he discontinued supplemental oxygen. His sole treatment-related adverse effect was Grade 2 diarrhea which occurred nine weeks after starting voxelotor therapy when the dosage was increased to 1,500 mg/day. The diarrhea resolved when the dosage was returned to 900 mg.

