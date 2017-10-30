Sinopec says Q3 net income rose 13%, cuts 2017 capex 11%

Sinopec(SNP +1.8% ) says Q3 net profit rose 13% Y/Y to 11.3B yuan from 9.9B yuan in the year-ago period, missing a J.P. Morgan forecast of 12.1B yuan, while revenue rose 19% Y/Y to 579.1B yuan.

The Q3 profit contrasts with the 16.6B yuan reported in Q2, with SNP citing a tough domestic retail market as the main reason for slowing growth.

SNP does not report Q3 operational performance figures, but Bloomberg calculates operating profit from refining in the quarter jumped 48% Y/Y to 14.46B yuan, while losses from exploration and production narrowed to ~8.2B yuan.

SNP also cuts its 2017 capex outlook by 11% to 98.5B yuan from its target of 110.2B yuan, as crude oil production in the first nine months fell 4% Y/Y to 332.6M bbl/day.