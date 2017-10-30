Windstream extends consent solicitations until tomorrow

Windstream Holdings (WIN -3.5% ) is extending terms on consent solicitations and amending exchange offers it's made amid on ongoing claim of default by bondholder Aurelius Capital.

Consent solicitations have been extended to 5 p.m. ET tomorrow on 7.75% senior notes due 2020; 7.75% senior notes due 2021; 7.5% senior notes due 2022; and 7.5% senior notes due 2023. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Windstream says it received consent from holders representing a majority on the 2020 notes and the 2023 notes.

It's also extended early consent date for the solicitation regarding 6 3/8% senior notes due 2023, to 5 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Windstream further reduced the principal amount of new 6 3/8% notes required to be issued to $247M from $282M.

