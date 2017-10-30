Reuters: Exxon exits Pakistan gas project

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.1% ) has pulled out of a major liquefied natural gas project in Pakistan, and differences among the six-member group behind the project in Port Qasim in Karachi mean partners Total (TOT +1.1% ) and Mitsubishi also may quit, Reuters reports.

XOM is pulling out because it had “issues with partners," according to the report, particularly Turkey's GEIL, according to the report, leaving in doubt a multi-billion dollar deal Qatar has struck with GEIL for the sale of up to 2.3B metric tons of LNG annually over 20 years.

A senior Pakistani government official tells Reuters that the chances of success for the project, set to be Pakistan’s third and biggest by import capacity, are now just 10%-20% due to the disagreements, although a new consortium could be formed.