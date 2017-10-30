Heat Biologics registers $50M mixed shelf offering; shares ahead 2% on Pelican grant

Heat Biologics (HTBX +2% ) files an S-3 for a $50M mixed shelf offering. Net proceeds will fund pipeline development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Separately, subsidiary Pelican Therapeutics received the second tranche of $6.5M from the $15.2M grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. Pelican has received $8.3M thus far to fund a Phase 1 study of PTX-35, a co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody that binds to a T cell receptor called TNFRSF25. The company says it can potentially improve clinical responses to a range of therapeutics, including checkpoint inhibitors, by expanding the population of antigen-specific "memory" immune cells that play a leading role in eradicating tumors.