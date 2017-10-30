Seagate announces AI-enabled hard disk drive

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) announces the first hard disk drive created specifically for AI-enabled video surveillance.

The SkyHawk AI disk drive comes equipped with the company’s ImagePerfect AI firmware.

Cropley data forecasts the video surveillance hardware market growing from 27.6M shipped units in 2016 to 126M shipments by 2021.

The SkyHawk AI drive is shipping now to distributors with a MSRP of $349.99 for the 8TB capacity and $44999 for the 10TB capacity.

Seagate shares are down 1.26% .

