Changyou.com rebounds 6.1% as Deutsche Bank lifts to Buy

Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) is rebounding from its post-earnings tumble -- it fell 4.2% on Friday -- up 6.1% today as Deutsche Bank says it's time to buy.

American Depositary Shares closed Friday at $36.74, and if a privatizaton bid at $42.10 is accepted, that's 14.6% upside from there, analyst Joon Kim says.

But if the bid doesn't go through, there's option value in winter game launches that span Q4 and Q1 of next year (h/t Bloomberg).

DB boosted its price target to $52 from $44, implying 33.4% upside from today's sharply higher price.