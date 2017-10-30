Kura Oncology's KO-539 shows encouraging action in preclinical studies; shares ahead 3%

Kura Oncology (KURA +2.5% ) perks up on light volume in apparent response to its announcement of encouraging preclinical data on leukemia candidate KO-539, a selective inhibitor of the menin-MLL protein-protein interaction. The results were presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Philadelphia.

KO-539 showed significant activity in new genetically defined subsets of acute myeloid leukemia, beyond the original target of MLL-rearranged leukemias. The company says the data suggest KO-539 produces an anti-leukemic effect by inducing myeloid differentiation in immature cells called AML blasts, a mechanism of action that could be complementary to existing therapies.