Weak trading on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) is down 2.61% after Cooper Tire & Rubber disappoints with Q3 earnings and the tire stock catches a downgrade from Citi.

Citi moves to a Neutral rating on Goodyear after having it lined up at Buy. The analyst team raises concerns that management isn't forecasting headwinds accurately.

Cooper's Q3 numbers threw a spotlight on the pain in the tire industry from higher raw materials costs.

Shares of Goodyear are down 16% from the 52-week high of $37.20 carved out in March.

Sources: Barron's and Bloomberg

