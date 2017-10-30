Homebuilders mull Lennar's deal for CalAtlantic

Rising interest rates haven't put a dent in the sector's tear this year, with the ITB up 43% (and more than 50% Y/Y).

If anything's bugging the homebuilders it's shortages of labor and land to build on - not the worst problems to have, and issues that could perhaps be softened by consolidation.

Merger presentation slides

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is down 2.6% following the deal, and CalAtlantic (NYSE:CAA) up 22.7% to $49.62. Under the term's CAA shareholders will receive 0.885 shares of LEN for each share of CAA they own, but can also elect to receive $48.26 per share in cash (up to $1.2B in total).

Other players: Toll Brothers (TOL -0.4% ), Pulte (PHM +0.1% ), KB Home (KBH -0.3% ), Hovnanian (HOV +1.3% ), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC +0.2% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +0.1% ), NVR (NVR +0.5% )

Previously: Lennar and CalAtlantic to merger in nearly $10B deal (Oct. 30)