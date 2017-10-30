Interest rates pull back

The 10-year Treasury yield was nearing 2.50% at one point on Friday, but pulled back then, and is lower by another four basis points to day to 2.37%. TLT +0.6% , TBT -1.2%

Pick your excuse: Satiated bears covering shorts, the first criminal charges in the special counsel investigation, or GOP waffling on tax cuts all seem plausible.

Of the tax cuts, Bloomberg is reporting a source on the House Ways and Means Committee as saying the corporate tax cut could be phased in over a period of years - perhaps 300 basis points per year beginning in 2018.

