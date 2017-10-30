BMO upgrades Intel with new Street high price target (update)

BMO Capital Markets upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

The firm sets a $58 price target for a new Street high.

Intel shares are down 0.2% to $44.31.

Previously: Intel shares up on Q3 beats, FY guidance raise (Oct. 26)

Update with analyst comments:

Analyst Ambrish Srivastava believes Intel will cut costs through a more conservative approach to acquisitions and considers the company attractively valued to its peers.

Srivastava predicts Intel's operating profit margin will increase from an estimated 28% this year to 29.2% next year.