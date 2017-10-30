Axalta could be worth $45/share in merger, Deutsche Bank says

Axalta Coating (AXTA -2.7% ) would be worth $45/share in a merger of equals with Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY)., says Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter, who says such a deal would allow AXTA shareholders to enjoy upside from cost savings and sales synergies in the new company plus operational improvement at Akzo.

AXTA's board likely would seek a deal valuation similar to Sherwin-Williams' (SHW -0.2% ) ~$41/share acquisition of Valspar, Begleiter says; he continues to rate AXTA as a Hold with a $32 standalone price target.

Seaport Global's Michael Harrison thinks AXTA could sell for $40/share, based on the 15x earnings multiple paid by SHW for Valspar.