Axalta could be worth $45/share in merger, Deutsche Bank says

Axalta Coating (AXTA -2.7%) would be worth $45/share in a merger of equals with Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY)., says Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter, who says such a deal would allow AXTA shareholders to enjoy upside from cost savings and sales synergies in the new company plus operational improvement at Akzo.
AXTA's board likely would seek a deal valuation similar to Sherwin-Williams' (SHW -0.2%) ~$41/share acquisition of Valspar, Begleiter says; he continues to rate AXTA as a Hold with a $32 standalone price target.
Seaport Global's Michael Harrison thinks AXTA could sell for $40/share, based on the 15x earnings multiple paid by SHW for Valspar.
AXTA - the world's largest maker of auto refinish paints, with an $8.1B market value - would be the “ideal poison pill” that would make Akzo “undigestable” for PPG Industries (PPG -1.2%) in another takeover attempt after a $29B offer was rebuffed earlier this year, says ING analyst Stijn Demeester.