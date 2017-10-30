Day two of losses for Heartland Express after Q3 miss

Heartland Group (NASDAQ:HTLD) fell 6.1% on Friday after missing Q3 estimates by a mile, and it's down another 5.5% today.

Stifel's John Larkin pins the miss on the hurricanes and the integration of Interstate Distributor, but he's hopeful going forward. "After this blip on EPS from the combination of Street expectations, force majeure, and management needing to pull a sunken ship out of the ocean," Heartland, he says, should have an improved level of operating leverage to the significantly improving freight markets.

Source: Bloomberg's Esha Dey