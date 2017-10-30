Long-term data on Entellus' Latera implant fails to sway investors, shares down 3%

Entellus Medical (ENTL -2.8% ) has failed to hold onto an early gain related to long-term data on its Latera implant in patients with nasal valve collapse (NVC). Shares were up almost 7% before retracing.

Investors appear disappointed with 18 and 24-month results from a German study in 30 NVC patients who received a total of 56 implants. The treatment effect, measured by a scale called NOSE, declined over time. Reductions in NOSE score indicating improved airflow and easier breathing, was reported in 63.4% of participants at month 3, declined to 52% at month 12 and was sustained (57.7%) through month 24 (p<0.001).

No adverse change in cosmetic appearance was noted at month 24.

Latera, developed by subsidiary Spirox, is placed in the sinus cavity providing support to upper and lower lateral cartilage by anchoring above the jaw bone. It is absorbed over a period of ~18 months during which a fibrous capsule forms which provides ongoing support.