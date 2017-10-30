Optimism rampant at LME Week amid strong global economic growth

Optimism is widespread for the first time in years among traders, smelters, miners and brokers gathering in London for LME Week, lifted by strong growth across the world’s key demand centers, supply curbs in China and a return of investor interest.

"The global economy looks much better than it has done probably since the crisis, maybe before that," says Saad Rahim, chief economist at Trafigura Group, the world's second largest metals trader.

Industrial metals have rallied sharply since the middle of the year: Copper is near $7K/metric ton, zinc has topped a decade high, and aluminum has jumped nearly 30% YTD, and brokers say macro hedge funds - once major players on the LME - are beginning to look again at metals markets.

On the LME, overall inventories are being drawn down, with stocks of metal in the LME warehouse system dropping to the lowest since 2008.

But global growth cannot continue at a fast pace forever and miners could respond to the metals rally by adding new production, warns Mark Hansen, top exec at mid-sized metals trader Concord Resources.

ETFs: JJC, DBB, JJN, CPER, JJU, BOM, JJT, BOS, NINI, LD, JJM, CUPM, BDD, FOIL, RJZ, BDG, UBM, LEDD, HEVY