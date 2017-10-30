Columbia Property Trust higher on new sell-side fan

The office property landlord is well along on "shedding its non-traded REIT past," says JMP's Mitch Germain, upgrading to Outperform with $26 price target ( 20% upside ).

Columbia (CXP +2.1% ) has a steady cash-flow profile, he says, with more than seven years average remaining lease term, and sizable room for earnings and NAV growth thanks to recent leasing and investments.

At a 20% or more discount to NAV and an implied cap rate of 6%, it's also trading a discount to peers.

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz

