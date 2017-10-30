Mattel +9% as takeover scenario bandied around

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) are up 8.89% to bounce off the 52-week low of $12.71 struck on Friday following a Q3 earnings fright.

BMO Capital helped the cause today for Mattel shareholders by noting that the share price slide makes a Mattel acquisition or breakup a more likely scenario.

"Its brands and manufacturing footprint could be worth more than $10 billion in their current state," reasons analyst Gerrick Johnson. "Thus, the company could have value to a financial, industry or entertainment conglomerate buyer," he adds.

The firm has a Buy rating and $20 price target on Mattel.