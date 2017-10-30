United Airlines hires exec to help with New York push

United Airlines (UAL -1.9% ) announces the hiring of Jill Kaplan to serve as President, New York/New Jersey.

The company says the newly-established role will lead the promotion of United's brand within the New York metropolitan area.

"As we gain momentum in building a more customer-centric airline, placing a key executive in New York will only increase our ability to deliver on this commitment," says United president Scott Kirby.

Kaplan joins United from Crain's New York Business where she most recently served as Vice President and Publisher.

