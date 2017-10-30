Northrop hit by Army and Air Force on quality concerns

Quality control Northrop Grumman's (NOC -0.6% ) weapons systems is under scrutiny after the U.S. Army found problems with its antimissile system for helicopters and the Air Force voiced concerns about its maintenance of surveillance aircraft, Bloomberg reports.

The Army issued a delinquency notice to NOC in June, citing “poor contract performance related to initial supply and quality concerns” during the ongoing development phase of a new $3B system to equip helicopters with a laser that can jam incoming shoulder-fired missiles, according to Bloomberg.

The Air Force, which already had faulted NOC’s performance on a $7B contract to maintain its Joint Stars air-to-ground surveillance aircraft, reportedly found during inspections that 16 of 17 aircraft had incorrectly installed parts on their main landing gear.

“It’s troubling to think one of our biggest defense contractors can’t deliver aircraft with properly constructed landing gear," says a military systems analyst for a D.C. watchdog group. "The services would be right to question Northrop’s ability to deliver in a future competition.”