Target slips again amid retail sector weakness

Target (NYSE:TGT) is down another 1% to drop back below $60.

The retailer was profiled over the weekend in Barron's as a stock that could return up to 30%.

"Longer term, demographics favor Target’s business, 80% of which is focused on household products, home furnishings, hardlines, and apparel (grocery and pet products supply the remainder)," writes Vito Racanello.

New brands such as children's apparel seller Cat & Jack and REDcard penetration upside are seen as two earnings drivers that could separate Target from the retail pack.

Target has outperformed the SPDR S&P Retail ETF over the last six months.