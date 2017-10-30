Sprint, T-Mobile slide on report SoftBank is killing merger talk

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY +0.4%) is breaking off talks on a merger between its subsidiary Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), according to Nikkei.
That's due to a failure to agree on the ownership parameters, according to the report.
Sprint shares are tanking, down 8.7%. TMUS is down 4.1%.
SoftBank is expected to approach Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY -0.3%) as early as tomorrow to propose an end to the two companies' merger talks.
As feared by pro-merger investors, the dispute is over control: Deutsche Telekom insisted on a majority stake, Nikkei says, while SoftBank's board reiterated Friday that it wouldn't give up control.