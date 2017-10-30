Buy the dip in Simon Property - Boenning & Scattergood

An earnings beat, guidance boost, and dividend increase on Friday added up to nearly a 5% decline in Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) stock price that day.

Shares were caught up in the continued retail scare after J.C. Penney slashed its guidance, and inside the Simon Property numbers was a slowdown in NOI growth.

The plunge was "unduly harsh," says Boenning's Floris van Dijkum, noting a "vocal hedge fund crowd riding the e-commerce momentum."

Even modest buybacks could cool some fears and show management's belief in the stock's value.

He reiterates his Outperform rating and $240 price target ( 50% upside ).

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz

