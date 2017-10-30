Telecom stocks roiled by report of Sprint/T-Mobile deal breakdown

Quick moves are taking place in wireless-industry shares after a report from Nikkei that SoftBank plans to end talks regarding a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile.
AT&T (NYSE:T) has made a quick slip, down 1.3% in recent minutes, while Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is off 2.2%.
Meanwhile, Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) -- long discussed as a potential tie-up partner due to wireless airwaves that it's been hoarding -- is quickly up 4.7%.
Cablecos Comcast (CMCSA -0.9%) and Charter (CHTR +2%) -- which both are making early moves into the wireless-service market -- are having more muted reactions to the news.
Sprint (NYSE:S) is now off 8.5%. T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is down 4.8%. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has joined decliners in U.S. trading, down 2.7%; and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) is now off 1.6%.
Updated 1:34 p.m.: Stocks in cell-tower companies -- which have been in a general decline on the prospect of dealing with one less major wireless-carrier customer -- are rising. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is up 3%; SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) up 3.3%; Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) up 3.7%.