Telecom stocks roiled by report of Sprint/T-Mobile deal breakdown

Quick moves are taking place in wireless-industry shares after a report from Nikkei that SoftBank plans to end talks regarding a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile.

AT&T (NYSE:T) has made a quick slip, down 1.3% in recent minutes, while Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is off 2.2% .

Meanwhile, Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) -- long discussed as a potential tie-up partner due to wireless airwaves that it's been hoarding -- is quickly up 4.7% .

Cablecos Comcast (CMCSA -0.9% ) and Charter (CHTR +2% ) -- which both are making early moves into the wireless-service market -- are having more muted reactions to the news.

Sprint (NYSE:S) is now off 8.5% . T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is down 4.8% . SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has joined decliners in U.S. trading, down 2.7% ; and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) is now off 1.6% .