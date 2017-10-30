Apellis Pharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Pending:APLS) is set for its IPO of 10.7M shares of common stock at $13 - 15.

The Crestwood, KY-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops treatments that deliver their therapeutic effects by inhibiting the complement system, a key component of the body's immune system. Lead candidate APL-2, a C3 inhibitor, is in development to treat geographic atrophy and wet AMD (intravitreal formulation) and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia and complement-dependent nephropathies (subcutaneous formulation).

2017 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 21.2 (+59.2%); Net Loss: (21.2) (-59.45); Cash Burn: (19.9) (-54.3%).