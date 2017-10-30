Sprint, T-Mobile pare losses as CNBC contradicts merger pullout

Another jump for Sprint (S -7.3% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -3.6% ) -- this time paring their worst session losses -- as CNBC's David Faber reports a source saying SoftBank (SFTBY -2.7% ) isn't planning to withdraw from merger talks as soon as tomorrow, as previously reported.

SoftBank and T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -2.2% ) are struggling over governance and pricing issues, Faber reports, but he's contradicting Nikkei's take that SoftBank is pulling out entirely.

SoftBank has bounced off U.S. session lows on the news as well.

Previously: Telecom stocks roiled by report of Sprint/T-Mobile deal breakdown (Oct. 30 2017)

Previously: Sprint, T-Mobile slide on report SoftBank is killing merger talk (Oct. 30 2017)