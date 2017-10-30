Amazon Studios moving to The Culver Studios; AT&T partners with AWS

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) officially announces that Amazon Studios will move to The Culver Studios in Culver City, California.

Amazon Studios, IMDb, Amazon Video, and World Wide Advertising will make the move to the legendary movie studios and occupy over 280K RSF.

In other Amazon news, AT&T (NYSE:T) announces expanding its business cloud solutions with Amazon Web Services.

"Many of our customers are on their journey to the cloud with AWS. We can offer customers a highly secure, cloud optimized networking environment. No matter where they are in that transition or how they want to get there, AT&T has it covered," says Roman Pacwicz, chief product officer for AT&T Business.

Amazon shares are up 0.88%.

