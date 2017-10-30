Microsoft cancels premium Outlook service to bundle features into Office 365

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is canceling its $49.95 annual Outlook premium service and will instead bundle those features into the Office 365 subscription products.

Office 365 users will now get an ad-free Outlook experience and more mailbox storage with Home and Personal members using 12GB or more storage getting a boost up to 50GB.

Microsoft reported Q1 results last week and Productivity and Business Processes revenue was up 28% to $8.2B partly driven by a 42% growth in Office 365 commercial sales.

Previously: Microsoft up after Q1 beats, achieves $20B Cloud goal (Oct. 26)

Previously: Microsoft and Chevron announce Azure partnership (Oct. 30)