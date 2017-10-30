U.S. box office haul for October a 10-year low

The Hollywood Reporter calls it a "box office bloodbath" after the movie industry records its worst October in a decade. The final weekend of the month was lackluster amid an intriguing World Series, the launch of a new season of Stranger Things on Netflix and headlines on the Harvey Weinstein continuing to reverberate.
Box office revenue for the month is down 13% Y/Y through October 29 and is likely to fall short of $600M for the full month.
The YTD box office is down 5.2% to $8.7112B.
Investors are taking it out on theater stocks. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 6.09%, while Reading International (RDI -2.6%), Cinemark (CNK -0.8%) and Regal Entertainment (RGC -1.6%) are all lower. IMAX (IMAX -1.6%) is also in retreat even after it caught an upgrade earlier today.
