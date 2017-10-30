GE down another 2% to five-year low; Deutsche Bank cuts target to $18

It's another ugly day for General Electric (GE -2.2% ) shares, which are now on track to close at a five-year low and suffer the second six-session losing streak this month.

Deutsche Bank cuts its stock price target to $18 from $21 while reiterating its Sell rating, saying it will take years to work through GE's "operational and cultural challenges and establish a firm foundation from which the company can grow on a sustained basis."

Analysts at Evercore ISI note GE is pushing the argument that it is first and foremost a tech company, whose Mind + Machines conference last week "serves as a reminder that GE intends to reinvent itself as a more technology-focused company... GE’s vision of the future is that every job will be augmented by software."