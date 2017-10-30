Merck leads healthcare sector lower

Merck is lower by 5.65% after pulling its application for KEYTRUDA in Europe.

Other large-cap pharmaceuticals are faring better, but still sporting sizable losses. Johnson & Johnson, Zoetis, Pfizer, and AbbVie are all down more than 1% . PJP -0.55%

Medical device makers are also faring poorly, with Stryker, Baxter, Abbot, Idexx, and Medtronic all off 2% or more . IHI -1.2%

The XLV is down 1.1% vs. the S&P 500's 0.3% decline .

ETFs: XLV, VHT, IYH, HQH, PJP, CURE, XPH, THQ, IHI, FHLC, FXH, IHE, RXL, RYH, PPH, XHE, RXD, SICK, LNGR, BTEC, JHMH, FTXH, HCRF, PILL, PILS