Time to buy the dip in Chevron after Friday's 4% drubbing, Jefferies says

Chevron (CVX +1% ) recovers a piece of Friday's 4.2% post-earnings shellacking, as Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating and $137 price target on the shares, urging investors to buy the dip as CVX is "poised for both significant production growth and a major inflection in its cash cycle."

Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel says CVX's "seemingly big miss" of Q3 EPS at $0.85 due to non-recurring items would have been $1.02, or a 4% beat vs. consensus, if non-recurring charges for a depreciation catch-up and a rig termination fee had been identified as special items.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo reiterates its Market Perform rating but trims its price target to $116 from $118, noting that even though CVX showed improvement in its cash flow generation, the ability to deliver dividend growth is the key to winning a stock upgrade from the firm.