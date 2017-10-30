J.C Penney leads mall sector down again

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is down 7.53% and traded as low as $2.76 after several firms lowered their ratings and price targets on the department store operator.

The most notable of the bunch was Citi, which moved to a Sell stance and $1.50 price target. Jefferies' Randal Konik summed up the general feeling on the Street in his JCP update. "While we acknowledge the positive work JCP is doing to become less apparel reliant, the sector faces intense secular headwinds as mall traffic wanes and the shift to e-comm should also continue to weigh on profitability," wrote Konik.