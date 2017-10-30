Barron's: Enterprise Products Partners deserves more respect

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is not enjoying much of a Barron's bounce after it is featured as an MLP that "promises both growth and income" in this past weekend's issue.

EPD “is highly attractive in a world where there is a dearth of income,” according to Jefferies analyst Christopher Sighinolfi, who has a Buy rating and $30 price target on the units and says they trade at a reasonable 16x projected 2018 earnings of $1.52/unit; he also sees earnings per unit rising at a 9% pace through 2021, with EBITDA rising at a 6% annual clip.

EPD “has been an excellent allocator of capital,” says Matthew Sallee of Tortoise Capital Advisors, which owns EPD units. “It has built a network that can’t be duplicated."

EPD this month took a more conservative approach to its distribution, halving its growth to move toward greater self-funding of capital spending; its current distribution coverage ratio is a comfortable 1.2x.