Samsung launching Genius Bar alternative in WeWork spaces

Fast Company reports that Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) plans to open “care centers” in WeWork (Private:VWORK) offices for a take on Apple’s Genius Bar experience.

Samsung will start with pilot centers in Detroit, Miami, and Williamsburg, New York.

Samsung customers stopping in for device assistance can use the WeWork work-sharing space while they wait.

“Service is a hassle. I know I’m going to have to take time out of my day to do it. The concept was, if I take time out of my day, at least I can sit in a conference room, make phone calls, and do work, as opposed to sitting in a busy room with a bunch of angry people,” says Mick McConnell, VP of design at Samsung Electronics America.

Apple has turned its focus to Town Squares, retail spaces that combine Genius Bar retail service with education and demo space.

