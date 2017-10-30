Brent crude extends climb over $60; J.P. Morgan lifts 2018 oil price outlook

Brent crude oil extends its push above $60/bbl, settling +0.8% at $60.90 to its highest for a front-month contract since July 2015, while U.S. WTI cloes +0.5% to $54.15 for its highest finish in eight months.

“Strong economic data and growing chatter about an extension of OPEC-led production cuts helped counter a big increase in [U.S.] production for oil,” says Tyler Richey, co-editor of the Sevens Report, adding that the market also is getting help from expectations of stronger demand.

J.P. Morgan raises its 2018 Brent and WTI forecasts by $11 and $11.40 to $58/bbl and $54.63/bbl, respectively, to reflect OPEC and non-OPEC cuts and higher than expected demand growth tightening the oil market.

But the rally also causes some analysts to worry that U.S. producers gain further incentive to raise crude output, pointing to last week’s rig count, where oil rigs recorded a net gain.

