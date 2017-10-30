MTGE Investment posts drop in income, but big gain in book value

Q3 net spread and dollar roll income of $0.50 per share vs. $0.54 earned in Q2. Dividend is $0.45.

Book value per share of $20.61 up from $20 three months earlier. Today's close of $18.60 is about a 10% discount to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $1.06 per share of 5.3% on book value.

Projected life CPR for agency paper of 8.5% down 30 basis points from last quarter. Actual CPR during quarter of 10.5% vs. 9.2% in Q2.

Conference call tomorrow at 8:30 ET

Previously: MTGE Investment misses by $0.05, misses on net interest income (Oct. 30)