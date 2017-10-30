Mondelez jumps after organic revenue impresses

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trades higher after Q3 revenue comes in ahead of expectations.

Organic revenue was up 2.8% during the quarter, led by a 5.4% gain for the Latin America business.

Revenue from power brands rose 5.6% to $4.771B.

Gross margin fell 60 bps Y/Y to 39.5% of sales vs. 40.5% consensus. Operating margin was up 130 bps to 16.9% of sales in the quarter.

"We posted another quarter of strong expansion in operating income margin and earnings. We’re making good progress on many of our key strategic initiatives and remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term, sustainable growth on both the top and bottom lines," says CEO Irene Rosenfeld.

